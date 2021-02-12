Litton, Jerry Dean

BURLEY—Jerry Dean Litton, a 75-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Jerry was born May 10, 1945, at Springdale, Arkansas, to Mark Edward Litton and Elsie Helen Stevenson. Jerry’s father passed away after returning from World War II when Jerry was three years old. His mother later married William Joel Harvison, who became a father and, later in years, a best friend.

At a young age, his family moved from Arkansas to farm in the Buhl, Idaho area. Jerry was the only son out of a family of five children. He spent his childhood on the farm helping his father farm, milk cows, and raise a garden for the family’s winter food storage.

Jerry’s first paid job was when he was nine years old where he lived and worked for an elderly couple doing farm and household chores. He loved the elderly and has always generously gave of his time to help.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967, where he spent his service in Vietnam. He was wounded in the war and spent time in the hospital; he then returned to the states to complete his service. Jerry was awarded the distinguished Purple Heart. His love of our country never faded. Like so many who served, Jerry gave willingly and never complained; his loyalty to his country only deepened.

While in the service, he received his mechanics training working for numerous businesses. He loved his job of being in a farming community serving the public. He spent the last 24 years of his life back in Burley operating Tommy’s Garage. Jerry was a perfectionist and expected everything to be organized. He kept an immaculate shop.

Jerry is survived by his sisters, Betty Broadie, Pat (Bud) Bedke, and Kay Ward; a companion of 20 years, Betty; Lady, his Yorkshire Terrier, whom he loved dearly and who brought him so much comfort – she was his baby; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his biological father, he was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Elsie and William Harvison; a sister, Marie Albertson and her husband, Gary; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Broadie and Thern Ward.

Jerry loved life and spent a lot of his time outside gardening, fishing, and camping. His sisters simply adored him and he will always be remembered as the little, big-man-of-the-house. He always protected and helped his family. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.