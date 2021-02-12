Schoettger, John F.

GOODING—John F. Schoettger, 99, of Gooding, Idaho passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at DeSano Place Assisted Living & Memory Care in Jerome, Idaho.

John was born on December 21, 1921 in Burton, Nebraska to Fred and Louisa Schoettger. He grew up in Springview, Nebraska and graduated from Keya Paha County High School. After high school, John enlisted in the Army Air Force and served as a Second Lieutenant and a pilot, flying B-25 Bombers. During his tour of duty, he married his high school sweetheart, Alma (Pat) Schoettger on December 26, 1942 in Long Pine, Nebraska. John and Pat were happily married for 73 years before Pat’s passing in 2015. John and Pat moved to Gooding, Idaho in December of 1948 where John and his father bought what would become the Western Auto Store in Gooding. John was a dedicated member of Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church as well as an active member of the Knights of Columbus and after his retirement, spent many years as the church’s caretaker to keep himself busy. John built a successful business and was always known for his kindness and his big smile. John readily extended credit so his customers could get the things they needed for themselves and their families. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, spending time at his cabin with family and snowmobiling well into his eighties. John and Pat also loved to travel. They took many journeys with their daughter, Carol, and son, Jim, and later with grandchildren, Lisa and John.

John lived his life well!!

John is survived by his son, Jim Schoettger and his grandchildren, Lisa M. Schoettger (François) and John M. Schoettger (Joey) as well as one great-grandchild, Lisa’s son, Mason Miller Schoettger. John was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, his daughter, Carol, and daughter-in-law, Becky.

