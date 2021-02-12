Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, February 12, 2021

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as a storm system leaves our area. There are also going to be some areas of fog around this morning, especially in the Magic Valley, and some of this fog may be dense. The temperatures today are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with snow likely, generally after midnight, as the next storm system begins to approach our area. Snow is then likely tomorrow morning, and there are going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow afternoon and evening as this storm system works its way through our area. It is also possible that some rain may mix in with this snow at times tonight and tomorrow in the Magic Valley. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of southern Idaho from 11pm (or 2am) tonight until 11pm tomorrow night as 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most towns and cities, with higher amounts expected in the South Hills. Some more snow showers are then possible tomorrow night and Sunday as this storm system slowly leaves our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. There is then going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers are then in the forecast for Monday as yet another storm system begins to work its way through our area. Tuesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers as this storm system departs our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as we are going to be in between storm systems. Some more scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers are then in the forecast for next Thursday as another storm system starts to work its way through our area.

The temperatures next week are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the low to mid 30s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 10-30 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 35

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with snow likely, generally after midnight. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, generally after midnight. Cold. Winds: West to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 18

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Snow likely during the morning, then scattered snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. A little breezy during the morning, then windy during the afternoon and evening. Colder. Winds: West 5-20 mph during the morning, then NW 15-35 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially during the morning. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: East 5-10 mph during the morning, then WNW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 31

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Windy. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around. A little breezy before midnight. Cold. Winds: WNW to NE 5-20 mph. Low: 14

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14 (VALENTINE’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning. Cold and a little breezy. High: 31 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 26 Low: 13

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (PRESIDENTS’ DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Breezy and not as cold. High: 38 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Not as cold. High: 32 Low: 17

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy and chilly. High: 38 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy. High: 34 Low: 13

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 37 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy and chilly. High: 32 Low: 14

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 32

