Sun Valley excited to open its new Sunrise Expansion

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley’s new Sunrise Expansion is now officially open to skiers and riders, 380 acres of new terrain.

“It has been a work in progress over the last several years, part of our larger development plan, and so we are so excited for it to finally come to life and have skiers and riders come and enjoy it,” said Bridget Higgins, the marketing manager for the resort.

With the sunrise expansion comes new chutes, glades and bowls, adding more expert trails to the mountain.

They were also able to add a new high-speed quad lift, replacing the Cold Springs chairlift and extending the trail ‘Lower Broadway.’

They do warn everybody that this new terrain is very different than the rest of the mountain, and everybody should be prepared before going down.

“To know the zone, which is to ski with a partner, and always keep your partner in sight, know avalanche warnings before you go back to that terrain, and have a cell phone with you so if you need to call ski patrol for some help,” said Higgins.

The terrain relies on natural snow and was able to open after 51 inches fell over 48 hours.

If you plan on exploring the new trails, Sun Valley reminds everyone to know the COVID-19 protocols.

“We ask everyone to wear your mask and physical distance, we are also asking everyone to purchase your lift ticket to secure your spot online before joining us, and use your car as your personal day lodge,” Higgins said.

