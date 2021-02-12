Advertisement

Tax filing season starts Friday— one month later than usual

The tax filing deadline is still April 15.
A 2020 IRS 1040 Tax Return Form
A 2020 IRS 1040 Tax Return Form(Terri Russell)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tax preparers across the country are getting ready as tax filing season officially begins Friday.

Tax season normally starts on Jan. 12, but the IRS pushed it back one month this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local tax preparer at Liberty Tax is urging everyone to file their taxes as soon as possible. The deadline is still April 15.

Get Ready for Taxes: What’s new and what to consider when filing in 2021

Jennifer Johnson, the general manager of Liberty Tax, also warns people that they will see a new question on the bottom of their tax returns, and it’s one they don’t want to skip.

“This year there is what is called the recovery rebate credit, which is part of your tax return,” Johnson said. “Make sure if you have not received your stimulus money, either your first stimulus or your second stimulus, that you request it in your tax return, through that recovery rebate credit.”

Although the IRS has pushed back the start date, tax preparers don’t expect there to be any type of delay for people getting their refunds.

