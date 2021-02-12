Taylor, Jack Severe

BURLEY—Jack Severe Taylor, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, with his wife, Karen, at his side, as she always was.

He was born April 15, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, to Parley Rex and Garnett Nyssa Severe Taylor. He spent the summers of his youth in Star Valley, Wyo., working with his father in the family sheep business. There, he learned the value of hard work and developed a love of the outdoors that remained with him the rest of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skiing. He also learned to speak Spanish from the Basque sheepherders his father employed.

Jack graduated from Burley High School in 1962. He then attended Utah State University and Ricks College. After high school, he married Carla Moultrie. They had Ty, Bret, and Tiffany together. They were later divorced.

He married Karen Black on November 1, 1973, and from that day until his death they were seldom apart. He had truly found his best friend. Jack and Karen spent many hours and days camping, four-wheeling, and picnicking in the mountains, on the desert, and everywhere in between. Jack especially liked to watch the sage hens “bloom.” They enjoyed each other’s company.

Jack worked for the John Clay Company as a lamb buyer and seller. He later left John Clay and started his own business doing the same thing. He had gained the skills in his youth at the feet of his father that served him well in his profession.

He was a member of the Declo Lions Club and was a driving force behind the Lion’s corn booth at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo. He spent many hours contributing to its success each year.

He loved to cook and was good at it. He also loved his Border Collies. He was comfortable with who he was and lived his life as he saw fit without apology.

Jack is survived by his wife, Karen; his sons, Ty (Kim) Taylor and Bret (Lisa) Taylor, and his daughter, Tiffany (Todd) Wilberger, all of Burley; his stepson, Ty (Michelle) Black of Inkom; his brother and sisters, Tom (Janine) Taylor and Jane Searle, both of Burley, and Carrie (Allen) Cone of Kennewick, Wash.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with another one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At his request there will be no formal services.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.