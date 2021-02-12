Advertisement

Twin Falls-based foundation awards $40K in grants to community organizations

“It was like a dream come true. I was so excited”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than $40,000 in grant money has been dispersed and has made its way into the bank accounts of 12 community organizations.

The First Federal Foundation has funded many community development opportunities in its latest round of awarded grants. Twelve recipients including nonprofit organizations, schools and city governments will now be able to update facilities, purchase supplies and start new projects. Each grant awarded ranges from $1,000 to $5,000.

“It’s an opportunity for the bank to support those organizations in our community,” said First Federal Community Relationship Director Ashley Frodin.

Filer Senior Haven was one of the grant recipients, receiving $5,000 for repairs to its kitchen floor, which became damaged during the installation of a new appliance.

“It was like a dream come true. I was so excited,” said Filer Senior Haven Director Betty Talyor.

The First Federal Foundation gives out grants twice a year. All recipients must apply and be approved by its board.

“It’s basic necessity that these organizations need,” Frodin said. “We are excited to come in and support these organizations.”

December 2020 Grant Recipients
Anythings Pawsable FoundationCat spay and neuter project for the city of Jerome
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic ValleyiPads for Kindergarten Coding and STEM program
Buhl Family NetworkFront entry door, window weather stripping, security camera, shelving, lighting projects
City of MurtaughConstruction of two dugouts on a baseball field in Murtaugh
CSI Office on AgingPhone system for new office location at Twin Falls County West building
Family Health Services12 adult manikins, 12 infant manikins, face shields, and lung bags for CPR classes
Filer Senior Haven, Inc.Flooring repair in the kitchen
Mountain View Christian Food PantryCommercial freezer
Mustard Seed MinistriesDiapers
Orton Botanical GardenSelf-guided tour booklet, signs, weatherproof box
Simply Hope Family Outreach8-foot tables, sign, folding chairs, laptop
Valley House CoalitionTwo industrial washer and dryer sets

Unfortunately, the foundation seems to always have more applications than means to fund them all. Applications open for their next round of grants on June 1.

“It is really going to make a difference in here,” Taylor said. “We sure do appreciate them.”

