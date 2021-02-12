Two Democratic House staffers test positive for COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho Democratic House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who had contact with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel.

House and Senate Democratic spokeswoman Olivia Heersink said the unnamed staffers received the positive test results on Thursday.

She says one staff member immediately left the Statehouse after getting a positive result. She says the other staffer had last been in the Statehouse on Tuesday. She says both staffers followed social distancing guidelines and wore masks consistently.

Rubel says she had contact with one of the staffers Thursday morning, but both were wearing masks.

Republicans reported last month that staffers in the House and Senate tested positive.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.