Washington professor ‘optimistic’ about $34 billion Snake River dam proposal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A current proposal seeks to end what has been a stalemate regarding dams on the Snake River. U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson recently stepped forward with a $34 billion proposal to remove banks on the sides of the lower four Snake River dams. This would allow the river to run free. The proposal is viewed as having the potential to save salmon from extinction.

David Montgomery, a professor of geomorphology at the University of Washington and author of “King of Fish: The Thousand-Year Run of Salmon,” is quick to point out the dire state of the Snake River’s salmon population.

“If we look historically at the size of salmon runs on the Snake and Columbia rivers, we’re down to having just a couple percent of the wild fish we used to have,” Montgomery said. “We’ve lost more than nine out of 10 fish.”

Montgomery added it gives him hope that the current proposal not only takes into account the fish and environmental factors, but also the humans who live near the river.

“I read this new proposal — particularly coming from a Republican congressman — as a sign of great optimism because it actually made a lot of sense,” Montgomery said. “The goal is to try and balance the long-term interests that society has in preserving salmon runs in the region, along with balancing the interests of people at present who might be impacted by an effort to breach the dams.”

Salmon are a crucial element of the Northwestern ecosystem, impacting not only humans but eagles, bears, whales and even nearby trees.

“Salmon are foundational to the ecosystems of the Northwest,” Montgomery said. “Salmon are the foundation of the food web. The rivers and streams of the Northwest is built on the backs of salmon.”

The financial requirement of this proposal in order to recoup the dam’s widespread benefits is one Montgomery believes is worth the cost.

“I think it’s an investment in the future that’s well worth making. This is probably our last chance to try and save the Snake River salmon,” said Montgomery. “We can have a prosperous future for both people and salmon in the region”

