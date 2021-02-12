Wheeler Moses, Cherril

BURLEY—Cherril Wheeler Moses, age 97, passed away at her home in Burley, Idaho, on February 9, 2021.

She was born at Moreland, Idaho, on October 31, 1923, the daughter of Austin Marion and Eliza Lurlean England Wheeler, the third of seven children. Her early years were spent in the Moreland area, graduating from Moreland High School in 1942. Summers growing up were often spent at the road-building camps of the Wheeler-England Construction Co.

On May 11, 1942, she married Jesse Fredrick Moses in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his training in the Army Air Corps they lived in Texas and South Dakota, before Cherril returned to Blackfoot in October of 1943, to bring her first-born son Dennis into the world. Jesse served in the Army Air Corps, in Italy, then as a POW in Germany until being liberated in 1945. Their reunion was a happy one and they were soon on their way to school at Logan, Utah. Over the next 12 years, Austin, Charlene, Bryan and Debra Ann were added to the family. Employment opportunities moved the family to Chinook, Montana, Blackfoot, Downey, and then to a homestead near Paul, Idaho. The new adventure was filled with dust and mud for the young family but Cherril kept it all together with her home- cooked meals and constant house cleaning.

Music was always an important part of her life beginning in grade school singing with Leola (Cutforth) DaBell, who would become her life-long friend. Musicals in high school were a favorite activity and provided the beginning for singing in choirs throughout her life. She was privileged to sing at the dedication of the Idaho Falls Temple.

Cherril always enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. From her childhood at the road-building camps to summer fishing trips in the mountains, she was a willing traveler. Four special summers of travel were enjoyed while Jesse pursued a master’s degree in Michigan and Colorado.

Besides music, Cherril’s work as a quilter will be among her lasting legacy. For many years quilt frames were a continuous sight in her home. Most, if not all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can boast of a quilt given them by her. Jesse would help by marking out the patterns and later in threading the needles. In her later years, many of the quilts were tied instead of quilted, but that was not the case early on.

From her earliest years, Cherril was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She insisted on a temple marriage and insured that her children knew of her testimony and dedication to the Gospel. She served faithfully in Young Women, Relief Society and Primary. She was a visiting teacher most of her adult life. In 1992-93, she and Jesse were called to the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. This was a time of working closely together which brought a special spirit to their eternal companionship.

After their return, Jesse and Cherril were able to build their house in Burley, where she resided until her passing. Staying in her home was made possible through the care of her children and hospice. The family would especially like to thank Tiffiny and Ilene for their loving service.

Cherril is survived by son, Austin (Bonnie); daughter, Charlene (Gene) Day; son, Bryan (Rita); and daughter, Debra Ann (Jerry) Anderson; 25 grandchildren; and 83 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Willey; and sister-in-law, Joann Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Dennis; and daughter-in-law, Carol. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Dean (Geraldine), Larry (Gwen), Wilmer (Vada), Calvin Wheeler; and one sister, Donna (Bud) Sanford.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Moreland Cemetery in Moreland, Idaho.

For those unable to attend the service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

To continue in mitigating the effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required and practiced.