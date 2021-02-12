Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Court documents say a Coeur d’Alene woman has pleaded guilty to killing her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018. Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday.

The Spokesman-Review reports it took search crews a month to find 68-year-old Larry Isenberg’s body after she said he fell off the boat on Lake Coeur d’Alene on Feb. 13, 2018, Prosecutors accused his wife of planning to poison and drown her husband after an autopsy found he had lethal levels of Benadryl in his system.

She also pleaded guilty in 2019 to three counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to five years in prison.

