AAA, Idaho advises drivers ahead of winter storms

Accident rates go up during December and January when there typically is more snow
Keeping an emergency kit of sorts is also a good idea in case you break down. (Source: KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With plenty of snow on the way, KMVT talked with a couple of people about what you need to know to stay safe on the roads this week.

AAA Idaho tells us accident rates go up during December and January when there typically is more snow.

Thankfully, most of these accidents are minor, often only resulting in property damage, as drivers are going slower when the roads are bad.

There is something to keep an eye on though, snowplows.

The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be aware plows drive between 25 to 35 miles an hour, and ask people to slow down.

“Please don’t pass a plow on the right.“ Explains Chuck Sharp, a maintenance foreman, with ITD “We have the front plow, which is 12 feet wide, and we have a wing that comes out to the side that’s 10 feet wide, so we’re throwing quite a bit of snow. If you drive through those plumes, it can damage your car.”

Drivers also need to remember that the plows are huge, and as such, have big blind spots.

People also need to remember to slow down, and allow more distance between you and the car in front of you.

