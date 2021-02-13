Dut leads the way for CSI in hot start

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — So far this season, Dung Dut leads the CSI men’s basketball team in scoring and in assists. The Australian is averaging just under 17 points a game and just under six assists.

“Deng, right now, is about as comfortable and confident as he can be,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

In his second year at CSI, Dut is in control on the floor.

“I’m not like an athletic freak or the fastest person on the floor or anything, so I always just pace myself and let the game run as fast as I want it to,” Dut said.

Dut isn’t going to lead any fiery speeches, but he leads by example.

His patience and confidence helped lead the Golden Eagles to a massive conference win over No. 3 Salt Lake Community College Tuesday. Dut had 29 points.

“He’s a leader in his own way,” Reinert said. “He’s not a yeller and screamer, he’s ‘we’re good, we can do this’ and for Deng to have a good game like that just kind of showed he’s one of the best in the country.”

Dut says he mirrors his leadership qualities around the way he was taught growing up, where the next play is the main focus.

“ Try to be as positive as I can and always keep guys motivated and always keep their heads up,” Dut said. “I think for me, that was the most successful way of leadership.”

According to coach Reinert, most importantly, the Portland signee is a wonderful person.

“I want hardworking, blue collar, respectful people,” Reinert said. “He ticks all the boxes.”

