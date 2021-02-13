Report: 1 dead, 3 injured in Idaho Falls house fire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One person is dead after being trapped in a structure fire in Idaho Falls on Saturday.

According to KIFI in Idaho Falls, the home caught fire near Timber Lane around 1 p.m.

“We were told that there was a gentleman still inside the structure. Individuals that live nearby were attempting to help him out of the home. The fire was already large enough with heat and smoke that the individuals or neighbors assisting were unable to make an entry,” Idaho Falls Fire Chief, Duane Nelson, said.

Nelson said the man inside the structure died at the scene. One person was transported by ambulance and two other people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

A total of 19 firefighters responded to the house fire. The department had 4 engines and 3 ambulances at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

