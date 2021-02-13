Advertisement

Twin Falls loses on Senior Night, Richfield picks up road win

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:46 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before the game, Twin Falls celebrated the careers of their six seniors, Nic Swensen, Kolby Gourley, Iradukunda Emery, Tyler Robbins, Mason Swafford and Riley Hubsmith.

Pocatello got off to a fast start, leading 23-7 after one quarter. They went up 37-18 at halftime and never looked back, finishing off the season sweep of the Bruins, 68-55.

Ryan Payne was a “pain” for the Bruins. He led all scorers with 23 points, going 5/8 from three-point range. Julian Bowie added 19 points.

For the Bruins, Nic Swensen led the scoring attack with 19 points, while Mason Swafford added 11.

Twin Falls and Burley will flip a coin on Saturday to determine third place in the regular season standings for the Great Basin 7 Conference.

OTHER 4A SCORES:

Rigby 59, Minico 28

Filer 69, Wood River JV 43: Joel Perez had 12, while Cougar Anderson and Jon Metcalf-Kurtz both contributed 11 points. The Wolverines were led by Cooper Fife with 25.

1A DI SCORE:

Dietrich 70, Glenns Ferry 30

1A DII SCORES:

Richfield 66, Hansen 62: The Tigers pick up a big conference win on the road to finish tied with Castleford at 5-3 in Sawtooth Conference play, 10-8 overall. The Huskies drop to 1-5 in conference play, 10-8 overall.

Castleford 63, TFCA 37

Camas County 53, North Star Charter 41

Carey 66, Mackay 61

