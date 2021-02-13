Valley beats Declo for second night in a row to win Canyon Conference Championship

HAZLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In their first season at the 2A level in seven years, Valley comes out of the loser’s bracket to win the Canyon Conference Tournament and book a ticket to the Idaho High School Girls Basketball 2021 Championships.

The Valley Vikings beat Declo 50-48 at Declo Thursday and forced a rematch Friday night. The Vikings trailed by one going into the second half, but the home team took control after halftime and won, 60-42.

The Valley Vikings are headed to state! #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/eOKTxqofKE — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) February 13, 2021

Valley’s Bailey Stephens led all scorers with 24 points. Justyce Schilz had 14 points and Makenna Kohtz had 13 for Valley.

Kadance Spencer and Aryana Kahalioumi both had 10 points for Declo.

