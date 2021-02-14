Amalgamated Sugar Factory celebrates 250,000 safe hours by giving back to a local organization

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second year in a row, The Amalgamated Sugar Factory of Twin Falls was able to donate $2,500 dollars to a Magic Valley organization.

“At Amalgamated we really boasted safety, and we want to make sure we are out front with that, so we have gone 250,000 man-hours without a recordable injury,” said Jeff Brown, the district safety manager.

The sugar factory is a 24/7 operation, with more than 400 full-time employees, so they say this is a big accomplishment.

“It’s a huge deal for us, and we are really grateful we are able to donate back to the community as well,” said Ron Story, an electrician at the factory.

The factory was able to donate $2,500 dollars to the Twin Falls Humane Society, to help cover the medical costs of the animals at the shelter.

“You know we were a bit worried because we can’t hold our Fur Ball which really provides a bulk of the medical money we use to help cover the medical costs, ear infections, or many many maladies that they just need medical treatment, that is what we use donated money for, we feel very grateful,” said Debbie Blackwood, the director of the shelter.

They say safety is their top priority at the factory and they are already working towards their next goal of 500,000 safe hours.

“That’s a good goal to have, and we are always trying to make safety the front-most part of our everyday lives, here at work or at home as well,” said Brown.

