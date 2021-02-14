Advertisement

American Red Cross does their part to help fight COVID-19

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is doing their part to help in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whenever someone donates blood at an American Red Cross blood drive, they test the blood for COVID-19 antibodies.

This will help people to know whether or not they were fighting the virus or not, even if they didn’t have any symptoms.

If that person does test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, they will then be able to use that person’s blood and convalescent plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.

“So about 8 days after your donation, you can go on the app or on the website, you can log in and find out if you had COVID at any point, and then if you did, and you didn’t know it, you were one of the asymptomatic people, your blood will be used, your convalescent plasma will be used to help current COVID patients,” said Joshua Drube with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is also giving anyone who donates in the month of February a $5 Amazon gift card to thank them for making a difference.

