Burley girls, Minico boys win district bowling championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Trophies, bragging rights and a trip to the state tournament were on the line for area athletes at the 2021 District IV Bowling Championships.

Held at the Bowladrome, this annual event draws together friends and rivals from Burley to Wendell.

Earlier this week we had the individual champions crowned, Thursday night represented the team championships.

Results -

Boys

1st Minico 7/0 1471 Total Pins

2nd Twin Falls 5/2 1217 Total Pins

3rd Declo 5/2 1217 total Pins

Girls

1st Burley 6/1 1025 total Pins

2nd Twin Falls 5/2 1151 Total pins

3rd Minico 5/2 919 Total Pins

Next week is the state tournament in Boise. The singles championship is February 15th, beginning at 9 a.m. The team championship will be held the following day. This year’s event takes place at Westy’s Garden Lanes.

