CSI’s Todd sets rebounding record in win over Utah State-Eastern

The CSI men beat USU-Eastern to move to 3-0 in conference play
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jordan Todd grabbed 23 rebounds in CSI women’s basketball’s 64-52 win over Utah State University-Eastern. Todd added 14 points, which tied for a team-high.

CSI led wire-to-wire and picked up their second conference win of the week. The No. 15 Golden Eagles are now 8-2 on the season.

Kaitlin Burgess had 14 points and Karmelah Dean added 13 for CSI.

Men’s Score

CSI 76, Utah State Eastern 65

Deng Dut hit eight 3-pointers, with six coming in the second half to carry CSI to a win. As a team, CSI went 14-for-30 from behind the 3-point line.

Dut had 28 points, leading all scorers.

Amoro Lado had 15 points on five made 3-pointers. K.T. Raimey had 11.

