‘Dangerous’ fugitive on the loose after a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Pocatello

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him, immediately contact law enforcement.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An armed and extremely dangerous fugitive, Richard “Rocky " Iverson is still at large after a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Pocatello Saturday night. Another man who was with Ivereson was shot and killed in the gunfire exchange.

On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., U.S. Marshals were involved in a motor vehicle pursuit resulting in the suspect vehicle crashing at the corner of North 6th Avenue and East Sublette Street.

Two males exited the vehicle and one of the males engaged law enforcement with shots being fired. The incident did not involve Pocatello Police officers.

According to the U.S. Marshals Supervisory Deputy, the man with Iverson was shot and died of his injuries. The second male fled eastbound. He is believed to be Richard “Rocky” Iverson. Iverson is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has balding brown hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him, immediately contact law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals were looking for Iverson after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he did not appear on charges of 5 counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time but they say if you see Iverson do not approach him but call 911 or the U.S. Marshalls office immediately.

This is a developing story and we will bring your more information as it becomes available

