Murtaugh advances to state tournament for first time since 2003, Richfield also punches ticket to state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh had to go through the play-in game route to make it to the state tournament but handled Notus to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

Murtaugh 59, Notus 33

Murtaugh led 29-20 at the half and didn’t look back as the Red Devils handled the Notus Pirates.

Addie Stoker had 12 points to lead the Red Devils. Addison Stanger had 10 and Kynzlee Jensen had nine.

“Being a player out on the court you don’t want anything else,” senior forward Amanda Elorrieta said. “You make a goal at the beginning of the season to go to state, and here we are, we’re achieving our goals.

Murtaugh will play Lapwai in the opening round of the 1A Division I state tournament Wednesday at Columbia High School. The game will be at 7 p.m.

Other scores

Richfield 40, Garden Valley 33

The Tigers book their ticket to the 1A Division II state tournament with a play-in game win over Garden Valley.

Victoria Truman had 12 points and Serena Kent added nine for Richfield.

Richfield plays Kendrick in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be at Nampa High School.

