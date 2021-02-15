Advertisement

AAA Idaho warns about dangers of driving in fog

It is more important for people to keep their eyes in front of them and not down on the road
AAA is warning people about the dangers of driving in the fog.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With winter weather advisories across the nation and Idaho, AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to be safe behind the wheel in all inclement weather.

While southern Idaho doesn’t have to deal with much fog, last Friday and this weekend showed when it does get fog it can be thick. Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho says one of the issues with driving in fog is people become too confident in their abilities because they can still see the road lines. While seeing road lines is important, it is more important for people to keep their eyes in front of them and not down on the road.

Fog also causes drivers to follow more closely to lead vehicles in order to see where they are going and follow their reactions on the road.

“There are studies that show people perceive that lead vehicle in fog to be 60% further away than it really is,” Conde said. “So that difference between light refracting on a foggy day versus a clear day, you can run into a lot of issues with that.”

He also reminds people to always turn on their headlights, even if their vehicle has running lights, so people behind them can see their taillights.

