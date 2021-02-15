Advertisement

Delayed census data puts Idaho in redistricting time crunch

The commission then has 90 days to hold meetings, take public testimony from across the state and make its final report
The U.S. Census Bureau data that states rely on re-draw their legislative and congressional...
The U.S. Census Bureau data that states rely on re-draw their legislative and congressional districts is delayed and that could upend Idaho’s redistricting process.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau data that states rely on re-draw their legislative and congressional districts is delayed and that could upend Idaho’s redistricting process.

Idaho state law requires the secretary of state to issue an order no sooner than June 1 the year after the census is completed to convene the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission.

The commission then has 90 days to hold meetings, take public testimony from across the state and make its final report.

Boise State Public Radio reports the Census Bureau has warned states they won’t receive the needed data until at least July 30. States historically get the data by March.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
A Rupert man died Thursday afternoon following a collision between a semi-truck and a large...
Rupert man dies in collision with semi-tractor trailer south of Mountain Home
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
House tries again to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers
Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho...
Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot
A pedestrian walks near a snow-covered staircase, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the University of...
Northwest winter storm leaves outages, possible flooding
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello