Hall, Verlee Darlene

PAUL—Verlee Darlene Hall, 84, returned to her Heavenly Father on February 9 ‚2021, in Paul, Idaho.

Verlee was born April 15, 1936, to Wayne Farrow and Margaret “Lucile” Barr Bell in Rupert, Idaho. She was the fourth of five children born to this union. Her siblings were, Leah Jean (Elton) Hasselstrom, Ferrell Wayne Bell, Dwight Dwayne (Myrna) Bell, and Keith LaVar Bell. She grew up and attended school in Paul and later moved to Twin Falls her junior year of high school where her parents owned and operated the Livestock Sale Yard. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1954.

She met John L. Hall after high school at the Twin Falls Livestock Sale Yard while he was hauling cattle. She worked long hours riding cattle pens and also working in the office for many years of her young adult life at the sale yard. Verlee and John married April 25, 1954. They had seven children, Debbie Wilcox, Denise Powell, Donna Hall, Doreen Flament, Doretta Lopez, and, twins, Donjua Moseley and Jeff Hall. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in 2008 before John passed away on January 25, 2009.

They moved back to Paul in 1963. Verlee spent many years raising their children on her own while John was driving truck away from home. She was a hard-working woman helping to provide for her family at all times. She was known for her career as the " Tupperware Lady” by many. She was a manager with Tupperware and had many people signed up under her to sell Tupperware. She also did sales for Park Lane jewelry and Luzier makeup line for years. She excelled in sales and could sell ice to an Eskimo! She thoroughly enjoyed visiting the homes of her clients and hosting a party to promote all of the products she sold. She was always on the go and catching up on paperwork and placing orders when she finally got home. Verlee also worked harvest for Larry Harper and his sons many years. It always irritated her if the other drivers “lolly-gagged” around, and she’d tell them so; after all, the harvester was waiting on them! And she wasted no time getting around in her truck, probably lapping the other trucks.

She was always baking something and delivering it to family and friends or having a cinnamon roll booth at a local fair. She loved to feed her family and friends and host the family holiday gatherings over the years. She lived a full life filled with abundant experiences and will leave her loved ones with cherished memories.

Verlee was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later in life she dedicated her time to do work in the temple. She found great joy in doing this work faithfully and joined friends, especially Cleora Bills, on a weekly basis. She was often the driver for all of the gals.

She leaves big shoes to fill. She loved each of her family members unconditionally, whether they were family by blood or through marriage.

In addition to the husband, Verlee was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Keith Bell and Ferrell Bell; her sister, Jean Hasselstrom; and her daughter, Doreen Flament. She is survived by her brother, Dwight Bell; her children, Debbie Wilcox, Denise Powell, Donna Hall, Doretta Lopez, Donjua Moseley, and Jeff Hall (Monique Neilson); 14 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her companion dog, Johnny, who brought her much comfort.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers and doctors who were so kind to Verlee during her last few months of life, especially Dr. Henderson, Debbie Valverde with Rites Inc. Home Health, the hospice nurses, and Monique Neilson.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/mfgbJsEwndU.

To continue to help in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and funeral service.