House tries again to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers

Lawmakers are trying to find a way to apply legislative oversight during declared emergencies without jeopardizing federal aid and a governor’s ability to respond quickly to disasters
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Lawmakers on Thursday in the Idaho state House continued their struggle to pass legislation to trim the governor’s powers and increase their own during an emergency such as a pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on Thursday in the Idaho state House continued their struggle to pass legislation to trim the governor’s powers and increase their own during an emergency such as a pandemic.

The House State Affairs Committee killed a third version of a bill and sent a fourth version to the full House.

Lawmakers are angry with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order in late March as patients overwhelmed some hospitals.

Lawmakers are trying to find a way to apply legislative oversight during declared emergencies without jeopardizing federal aid and a governor’s ability to respond quickly to disasters.

