Northwest winter storm leaves outages, possible flooding

Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches
A pedestrian walks near a snow-covered staircase, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the University of...
A pedestrian walks near a snow-covered staircase, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. Winter weather was expected to continue through the weekend in the region.(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Oregon are still in the dark Monday after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend.

Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked.

Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting.

Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches.

Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

