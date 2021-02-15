Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, February 15, 2021

Snow is likely this morning, and then there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around this afternoon and evening as a storm system works its way through our area. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected during the day today in most towns and cities, and 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected during the day today in the South Hills. It is also going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to cause there to be some areas of blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures today are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as this storm system begins to depart our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s and low 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy/windy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also going to continue to be an issue tonight due to these breezy/windy conditions.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from this storm system. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and this wind is going to cause there to be some more areas of blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be a little bit cooler than they are going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds with some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Thursday as the next storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy/windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday as a storm system works its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers this weekend as a couple more storm systems impact our area. The temperatures from Friday through Sunday are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 (PRESIDENTS’ DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Snow likely during the morning, then some scattered rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: SE to WNW 10-20 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially during the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph during the morning, then West 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy before midnight, then windy after midnight. Winds: WNW 10-30 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 18

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Windy and chilly. Winds: WNW 20-35 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Windy. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 13

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy/windy and chilly. High: 35 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 31 Low: 8

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the evening. Chilly. High: 37 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 29 Low: 19

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and warmer. High: 42 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as cold. High: 35 Low: 16

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. High: 39 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 33 Low: 15

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 36

