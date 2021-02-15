Waterline break closes main road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls crews work to repair a waterline break that has blocked a main road through the city.

Early Sunday morning, the city of Twin Falls closed a portion of Shoshone Street between Sixth Avenue West and South Park Avenue West to address the waterline break.

Monday morning, a city spokesman said crews have been working continuously since the break and expect to have it fixed within the next day.

According to a statement from the city, vehicle traffic is currently being detoured around the Shoshone Street bridge at Maxwell Avenue and South Park Avenue because the roadway is unsafe for vehicles.

North-south traffic is asked to use the bridges at Blue Lakes Boulevard South or Victory Avenue until access can be reopened to the Shoshone Street bridge at Maxwell Avenue.

Due to the extent of the damage to the waterline and roadway, repairs are expected to take a couple of days.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.