Academic All-Star — Leabeth Agnes Hance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Leabeth Agnes Hance from Glenns Ferry High School.

Leabeth has a 3.84 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is a Student Body Officer.

She has been actively involved in the community since 2017. Her volunteer work includes town clean-ups, food bank assortment and delivering, sagebrush planting, training a diabetic alert dog and much more. She has experience as a lifeguard, Red Cross Instructor Trainer Assistant and Water Safety Instructor.

She has been actively involved in clogging for 4 years and won first place at the National Clogging Competition. She placed third at the Future Farmers of America Greenhand Knowledge Event and she was also awarded the Star Greenhand Award.

Other extracurriculars include volleyball, basketball, softball, cheer, and track and field. She placed first in the Glenns Ferry Schools Science Fair.

She plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho to study Exercise Science.

Congratulations Leabeth Agnes Hance, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

