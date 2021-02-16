Advertisement

House OKs bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Two former Republican speakers of the Idaho House of Representatives say attempts by the Republican-dominated House and Senate to strip Republican Gov. Brad Little and future governors of emergency powers endanger Idaho residents. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation to trim a governor’s powers and increase their own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic.

The House voted 49-20 on Tuesday to send to the Senate the legislation spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic and lawmakers’ frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions he imposed.

The vote total is notable because it’s enough to overcome a potential veto by Little.

Lawmakers also say they should have had a role in allocating the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus rescue money the state received early last year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Latest News

The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 that former President Donald Trump is “not guilty” of incitement. ...
Professor of law explains constitutionality of impeachment trial
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
House tries again to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers
Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho...
Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot
A law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots beginning seven days before...
Bill to make permanent absentee ballot changes advances