Idaho gas prices increase by 20 cents during last month

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of gas continues to rise Idaho with the state seeing a 20 cent jump in just one month.

The jump in cost was the biggest increase across the country over the last month, according to AAA Idaho.

While demand for gas has remained low, the cost of crude oil has steadily been increasing.

With more people also receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the demand for gas could also rise as more people will likely be traveling.

“We’re still in a lot better shape than a lot of states. However, you need to be starting to think about things,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “As crude oil prices are going up, as life hopefully comes back to normal, you’re going to need to budget a little differently than perhaps you did in 2020.”

Conde also said that the winter weather could affect many refineries in the South, which could end up raising gas prices nationally.

