Advertisement

Idaho gas prices increase by 20 cents during last month

“We’re still in a lot better shape than a lot of states”
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(John Raoux | (AP Photo/John Raoux))
By Max Mueller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of gas continues to rise Idaho with the state seeing a 20 cent jump in just one month.

The jump in cost was the biggest increase across the country over the last month, according to AAA Idaho.

While demand for gas has remained low, the cost of crude oil has steadily been increasing.

With more people also receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the demand for gas could also rise as more people will likely be traveling.

“We’re still in a lot better shape than a lot of states. However, you need to be starting to think about things,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “As crude oil prices are going up, as life hopefully comes back to normal, you’re going to need to budget a little differently than perhaps you did in 2020.”

Conde also said that the winter weather could affect many refineries in the South, which could end up raising gas prices nationally.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Latest News

Senior gets COVID vaccination. The College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging and the South...
Agency to help older southern Idaho population make COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Keeping up with routine car maintenance is as important as ever during the winter.
Ways drivers can prepare for winter weather conditions
Sandra Hester, a contract sign language interpreter wears a see-thru face mask as she signs...
Study: Deaf patients face discrimination in access to health care
New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Twin Falls had one of the largest...
Twin Falls experiences job growth in non-farm employment during 2020