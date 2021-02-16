Advertisement

Idaho reopens enrollment for health insurance marketplace

Your Health Idaho announced Monday that the special enrollment period will start March 1 and...
Your Health Idaho announced Monday that the special enrollment period will start March 1 and last through the end of the month.((Source: WIS))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s health insurance marketplace is opening a special enrollment period for uninsured residents to sign up for health insurance coverage next month.

Your Health Idaho announced Monday that the special enrollment period will start March 1 and last through the end of the month. People who enroll by March 31 will have health insurance coverage starting April 1, and some will be eligible for lower-cost insurance.

President Joe Biden directed the federal health insurance exchange, HealthCare.gov, to reopen enrollment through mid-May in an effort to expand healthcare coverage during the pandemic.

Other states with individual health care exchanges, like Idaho, have followed suit, though with different enrollment periods.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Latest News

Twin Falls City Council mulls adding Denver airport connection at Tuesday’s meeting
Washington Street Pawn's gun sales went up 100% in 2020.
Gun shops struggling to keep up with increased firearm demand
Researchers at Idaho State University found deaf patients often face discrimination in access...
Study: Deaf patients face discrimination in access to health care
The latest federal statistics shed light on how well Twin Falls’ job sector weathered 2020.
Twin Falls experiences job growth in non-farm employment during 2020