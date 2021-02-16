Idaho reopens enrollment for health insurance marketplace

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s health insurance marketplace is opening a special enrollment period for uninsured residents to sign up for health insurance coverage next month.

Your Health Idaho announced Monday that the special enrollment period will start March 1 and last through the end of the month. People who enroll by March 31 will have health insurance coverage starting April 1, and some will be eligible for lower-cost insurance.

President Joe Biden directed the federal health insurance exchange, HealthCare.gov, to reopen enrollment through mid-May in an effort to expand healthcare coverage during the pandemic.

Other states with individual health care exchanges, like Idaho, have followed suit, though with different enrollment periods.

