Kimberly advances to semi-final; local boys basketball round-up

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly jumped out to a 27-15 lead at halftime and never looked back in the 55-42 quarterfinal win over Buhl.

Gatlin Bair led the scoring attack with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jaxon Bair added 11 points, while Jackson Cummins scored 10.

For the Indians, Joe Armitage paced the team with nine points.

OTHER SCORE:

Filer 46, Gooding 41: The Senators will face the Indians on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Kimberly High School in a loser-out game. The Wildcats advanced to face the Bulldogs in the semi-final at Kimberly High School, slated for 7:30 p.m.

2A SCORE:

Wendell 49, Declo 44: Zane Kelsey paced the Trojans with 12 points, Zaide Swainston followed closely with 10. Wendell now goes to Valley on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for the semi-final. The Hornets will play the loser of that game on February 23rd.

1A DII SCORES:

Dietrich 69, Sun Valley Community School 42

Carey 48, Castleford 40:

Camas 59, Hansen 55 (OT)

Richfield 67, Hagerman 34

TUESDAY NIGHT GAMES:

The Blue Devils host the Panthers at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers host the Mushers at 6:30 p.m.

The Wolves host the Cutthroats at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out)

The Huskies host the Pirates at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.