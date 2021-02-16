Advertisement

Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test

The price hasn’t been announced yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home and then get the results on your phone.

The grocery chain says Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.

Once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies.

The company hasn’t announced the price yet.

Here’s how the test works:

  1. Collect a nasal swab
  2. Wait 15 minutes.
  3. Scan the rapid test on the app
  4. Get results

To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app will share the results with public health agencies.

Kroger says Gauss can produce up to 30 million tests per month once they’re approved.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Latest News

Snowplows work to clear the road during a winter storm on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma...
Winter’s wrath: Bitter cold, no power and a deadly tornado
Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
Synchronized snow plowing in Kentucky
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Amy Cooper, the woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in...
Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy