Professor of law explains constitutionality of impeachment trial

“The charges came while former President Trump was still in office”
The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 that former President Donald Trump is “not guilty” of incitement. Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.(Associated Press)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The second Impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is over, but many still argue over if it was even constitutional to have the second impeachment.

Putting you first KMVT reached out to a law professor at the University of Idaho College of Law to get answers. Shaakirrah R. Sanders told KMVT the impeachment process is different than cases seen in courts. She explained the impeachment phase takes place in the House of Representatives, which was held on Jan.13 when the House voted in favor of impeachment. She explained this is like being charged in a criminal case and the trial is then held by the Senate. She said based on the U.S. Constitution, the House has the sole power to impeach.

“In this scenario the impeachment, i.e., the charges came while former President Trump was still in office,” Sanders said. “Our Constitution appears to contemplate or make the Senate trial mandatory once you have that impeachment. So, it very well could be that the Senate had no choice but to have the trial once the president was officially impeached.”

Sanders said once an impeachment goes to the Senate it is up to them to decide how the trial proceeds. She explained during the last impeachment trial they voted not to allow witnesses and in this trial they almost did.

