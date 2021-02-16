Residents invited to view Twin Falls County comprehesive plan final draft

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A final draft of the updated Twin Falls County comprehensive plan is complete, and residents are invited to view the updates.

For the past 4 years, the county commissioners have been working to update the comprehensive plan, which was last updated in 2008.

Taking opinions from the public as well as working with different organizations and businesses, the comprehensive plan now has clear guidance and goals.

Residents from all of Twin Falls County can view the updated plan on Feb. 17 at the county offices or over Zoom.

“As a whole, it is a complete document, there might be a little tweak here or there,” said Don Hall, a Twin Falls County commissioner. “But keep in mind, the thing that we have the philosophy about, this is going to be a document that isn’t static, it will be adjusted as years go by, as new issues pop up, because we don’t know what the technology of tomorrow will bring to our development.”

The comprehensive plan document will also be available online after the meeting on Wednesday for those who are not able to attend. While the document is complete, people can still provide feedback.

The document is six chapters long.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.