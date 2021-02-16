Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

It is going to be windy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of a few snow and rain showers, mainly in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, as a cold front leaves our area.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, as a disturbance begins to work its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid 20s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be windy/breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to continue to be windy and chilly tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday, and there are going to be some isolated mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around during the evening on Thursday as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Friday as this storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some from Thursday to Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be an issue on Thursday, but it is going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers on Saturday as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures on Saturday are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as we continue to have some moisture around our area. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday are going to be in the low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in locations south of I-84. Windy and chilly. Winds: WNW 20-35 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in locations south of I-84. Windy/breezy. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally before midnight. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 14

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in locations south of I-84. Windy and chilly. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: NW to WNW 10-20 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers before midnight in locations south of I-84. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: West to SW 5-20 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. A little breezy before midnight. Cold. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 7

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the evening. Chilly. High: 37 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around during the evening. Cold. High: 28 Low: 19

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and warmer. High: 42 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 36 Low: 17

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Windy and chilly. High: 38 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 34 Low: 14

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 42 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A little breezy. High: 36 Low: 23

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Warmer. High: 41

