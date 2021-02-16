Advertisement

Twin Falls experiences job growth in non-farm employment during 2020

By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest federal statistics shed light on how well Twin Falls’ job sector weathered 2020.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Twin Falls had one of the largest percentages of non-farm employment growth amongst metropolitan areas nationwide in 2020. The city’s non-farm employment officially grew 1.9%. Mayor Suzanne Hawkins believes much of Twin Falls’ appeal to individuals and businesses alike is the city’s ability to retain its “small-town feel” despite its rapid population growth.

“I think Twin Falls has been a destination of choice for quite some time,” Hawkins said. “We as a council have worked very hard to keep our small-town feel — family first and community values in place as we have worked with the economic sector on growth and development.

One local business that opened in 2020 was Sweet T’s Cupcakery. While opening during a pandemic might sound like a daunting task, the owners were quick to point out the support they have received from the community.

Tiffany Mitchell and Michael Patrick “They’ve been really supportive. We’ve been really blessed”

It’s also worth noting, Twin Falls’ 2020 population is upwards of 51,000, marking an increase of over 15 percent since 2010.

