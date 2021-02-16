Advertisement

Ways drivers can prepare for winter weather conditions

“Survival kits are good, blankets, warm clothing, some water, maybe some food and make sure their cell phone is charged”
Keeping up with routine car maintenance is as important as ever during the winter.
Keeping up with routine car maintenance is as important as ever during the winter.
By Max Mueller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With chances of more winter weather in the future, it is important to be prepared for when conditions on the road turn bad.

Keeping up with routine car maintenance is as important as ever during the winter to help ensure peoples’ cars don’t break down during inclement weather.

Everything from checking the oil and tire pressure to keeping the gas tank full can help keep travelers safe.

Also, having some essential items in the car is important just in case a person becomes stuck.

“Survival kits are good, blankets, warm clothing, some water, maybe some food and make sure their cell phone is charged,” said Sgt. Rick Beem of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s kind of the big one we see is people won’t have a charged cell phone and their phone will die before they get a chance to call 911 to get some help to them.”

People can also check on current road conditions in Idaho by calling 511 or by going to the 511 Idaho website.

