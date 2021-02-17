Advertisement

Bill to compensate wrongly convicted heads to House

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the...
The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row.(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to compensate people wrongly convicted of crimes in Idaho is headed to the full House.

The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the measure that would pay $62,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row.

Republican Sen. Doug Ricks says Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit.

A similar measure cleared both the House and Senate last year, but it was vetoed by Republican Gov. Brad Little. Ricks says he worked with Little on the latest version that has already passed the Senate.

