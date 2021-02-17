Dietrich knocks off Carey, to face Richfield in district championship
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Brady Power had 20 points and Dietrich defeated Carey 71-57, in the Sawtooth Conference Tournament.
Dallin Parke led the Panthers with 26 points, while Hunter Smith added 18.
OTHER SCORES:
Richfield 57, Camas 43
Sun Valley Community School 45, Castleford 42 (OT)
Hansen 55, Hagerman 24: Jonathan Camarillo led the Huskies with 18 points, while Pittman added 10. A Gonzalez paced the Pirates with 17 points.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Richfield at Dietrich for the district championship, Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.
SVCS at Camas County, Monday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out)
Hansen at Carey, Monday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out)
