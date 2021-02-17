Dietrich knocks off Carey, to face Richfield in district championship

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Brady Power had 20 points and Dietrich defeated Carey 71-57, in the Sawtooth Conference Tournament.

Dallin Parke led the Panthers with 26 points, while Hunter Smith added 18.

OTHER SCORES:

Richfield 57, Camas 43

Sun Valley Community School 45, Castleford 42 (OT)

Hansen 55, Hagerman 24: Jonathan Camarillo led the Huskies with 18 points, while Pittman added 10. A Gonzalez paced the Pirates with 17 points.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Richfield at Dietrich for the district championship, Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.

SVCS at Camas County, Monday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out)

Hansen at Carey, Monday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. (loser-out)

