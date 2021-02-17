Former Burley volleyball player excelling at Idaho State University

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After not playing in 2019, Burley graduate Kennedee Tracy is making the most of this delayed season at Idaho State University.

This weekend she set career highs in kills, assists, points, aces and digs.

On Saturday against Northwest Nazarene, she produced a whopping 25 kills to go along with 20 digs. The day before, the redshirt freshman had 17 kills and 13 digs.

Tracy has produced about a quarter of the team’s 404 cumulative kills, with a total of 100 through eight matches, easily being the team leader.

She’s second in digs (91) and service aces (8).

Tracy and the Bengals travel to Montana State for a two-game series Saturday and Sunday.

