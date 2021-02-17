Hall Carver, Trudy Louise

BURLEY—Trudy Louise Hall Carver, a 74-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at her home on February 15, 2021, where she had lived for 40 years.

Trudy was born in La Grande, Ore., the daughter of Robert V. and Betty Zane Kight Hall. At an early age her family moved to Ontario, Ore. She was active in the International Order of Job’s Daughters in high school and for many years after. She attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and graduated in 1968. Her life-long career was as a registered medical technologist capped by managing a doctor’s laboratory for 16 years. At the same time she was partners in H&W Mobile Homes in Burley. Her retirement years were spent taking many international trips to much of the world, missing only the African continent.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Carver of Burley; one daughter, Adrienne (Brent) Sterner of Twin Falls; and a grandson, Christopher Rasmussen also of Twin Falls.

At Trudy’s request, there will be no formal service.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.