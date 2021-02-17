Advertisement

Idaho health director anticipates COVID-19 vaccine appointments could be scheduled more than a week out

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare clarifies COVID-19 vaccine rollout and protocols during briefing
The page also tells Idahoans which priority groups, by occupation and age, are next in line for...
The page also tells Idahoans which priority groups, by occupation and age, are next in line for the vaccine.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As severe winter weather continues in Texas, thousands of vaccines were in jeopardy due to power outages. During a briefing with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday, KMVT learned unless providers have a back-up generator to keep the vials refrigerated, vaccines could potentially be lost. Officials did say there are protocols in place to make sure vaccine loss is minimal, including requiring providers to use temperature monitors.

When it comes to vaccine rollout, officials said they are hopeful pharmacies will soon begin to schedule vaccinations further than one week in advance.

“We’ve only been able to get a week’s worth of vaccine, which means providers can only schedule one week at a time. This causes people to have to come back to the websites over and over to see if they have an appointment,” said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “Moving forward, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership will give us three weeks’ worth of information, which should allow them to schedule three weeks’ worth of appointments.”

Officials say progress has been made with the Department of Health and Welfare estimating more than one-third of those ages 65 and older have been vaccinated from the coronavirus.

The department also wanted residents to be clear that if they are unable to schedule their second dose within the suggested 28 day interval, they still have time. According to trial runs, the second dose can be taken up to 42 days after the first.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King, right, spoke Friday about how the agency will provide...
Update: Lincoln County Sheriff talks about Shoshone Police Department being dissolved
He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him,...
Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello
A law enforcement officer shot and killed an Idaho Falls man who was in the location where a...
E. Idaho man shot and killed while police search for fleeing suspect
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to murder her husband, who disappeared while boating in 2018.
Woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Lake Coeur d’Alene