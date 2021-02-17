Advertisement

Idaho Power prepared should severe weather strike

Idaho Power operators watching “literally every minute of every day” to prevent widespread outages
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No electricity, bursting pipes and hazardous driving conditions are just a few of the effects of record-breaking winter storms seen nationwide this week.

Power outages, in particular, have disrupted lives in Texas. When it comes to winter weather in the Gem State, however, Idaho Power wants residents to know they’re prepared.

“We have system operators that literally every minute of every day are watching how much energy our customers are using and how much energy we’re producing,” said Idaho Power communications specialist Sven Berg.

Idaho Power isn’t only watching what is happening with their systems, however, they are also ready to act when necessary.

Berg added, “If we need to if our hydroplants, wind, solar and gas aren’t producing enough, we can actually go into a market and buy energy there.”

One consequence of power outages in Texas has been the jeopardizing of COVID-19 vaccine doses. In Idaho, providers are required to closely monitor their vaccine temperatures in order to ensure their efficacy, should similar circumstances arise.

“If power were to go out — and providers did not have a backup source like a generator — they would know whether there were temperature excursions in their storage equipment,” said Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds.

Luckily, Idaho Power’s history suggests failures are a relative rarity.

“We keep our power running more than 99.9% of the time,” Berg said. “That’s a pretty impressive track record and one that we’ve been proud of for decades.”

