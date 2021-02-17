Advertisement

Jackson, Dennis Richard

February 14, 2021, age 70
Dennis Richard Jackson, age 70, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLEY—Dennis Richard Jackson, age 70, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

DJ, a longtime Burley resident, was born on Oct. 9, 1950, in Burley, Idaho, to Vida Elva Thomson.  After graduating from Minico High School, he attended Idaho State University for two years.  He married Jerri Lynne Allphin on Jan 7, 1972, and settled in Burley where he mixed paint for Hall’s Farm and Home and various other home improvement stores in the area until health issues forced his retirement in 2015.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities.  He was fascinated by World War II and he had built various pieces military equipment, especially aircraft of every type flown by both sides.

He is survived by his wife, Jerri, of 49 years; two older brothers, Charles (Nola) Jackson of Burley, and Bobby (Ellen) Jackson of Seattle, Washington; his three children, Dana (Spencer) Wyatt of Burley,  Aaron (Krystal) Jackson of Boise, and Cody Jackson also of Boise; his five grandchildren, Whitney and Skylar Jensen of Burley, Jadyn and Hunter Wilson, and Zaylan  Jackson all of Boise; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lonnie; daughter-in-law, Gina (wife of Cody) Jackson; and granddaughter, Asha Grace (daughter of Aaron & Krystal).

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. for one hour preceding the service.  Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.

A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

