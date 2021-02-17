Advertisement

Jerome snowmobilers found safe at South Hills warming hut

The men said as it became dark, they became disoriented and decided to stay in the warming hut until it was light before trying to ride out
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Searchers found two Jerome snowmobilers safe after not returning home Tuesday night from the mountains in southern Twin Falls and Cassia counties.

Cassia County received a call before 2 a.m. Wednesday saying two snowmobilers who had been in the South Hills above Magic Mountain had not returned home.

Twin Falls County deputies, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue and Cassia County Search and Rescue set up incident command at Diamondfield Jack’s and sent the first search teams out at 5:30 Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The two Jerome men, 40-year-old Jake Peters and 51-year-old Shawn Madsen were found at the Bostetter Warming Hut at 6:39 a.m. Both men were warm and dry and rode their sleds out with the search team.

The men told searchers there were no groomed trails, the snow was blowing and drifting, and as it began to get dark they became disoriented. They decided to stay in the warming hut until it was light before trying to ride out.

