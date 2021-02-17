Advertisement

Man shot near Idaho Falls put on life support

Deputies got a report of two men fighting in the middle of the road Tuesday night
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man was put on life support Tuesday night after being shot during an altercation near Idaho Falls.

Deputies received a report of two men fighting in the middle of the road around 11:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Yellowstone Avenue, according to a statement from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before deputies arrived, a witness on the phone with dispatch said they heard a gunshot fired. One man was found with a gunshot wound. Deputies were able to secure the other male involved in the altercation.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s injuries are non-survivable but the man is still on life support.

