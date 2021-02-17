Mitani, Sue

TACOMA, WA—Sue Mitani went to join her beloved husband on February 12, 2021.

Sue was born on January 11, 1921, in Tacoma, Washington. She was the daughter of Tsuguo and Shigeye Yaguchi. She was raised and educated in Tacoma and Puyallup, Washington. During World War II her family was relocated to southern Idaho, where she met her life-long partner.

John and Sue were married on November 9, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They remained together until John’s death in 2018.

She enjoyed gardening and sharing all the produce with family and friends. Most of all she enjoyed people. When she saw you, you got a “Susie hug”.

Sue is survived by her daughter Ruby (Byron) Marshall, her son Charles Mitani, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A thank you also to everyone at Holley Homes-Creekside.

Due to the current health situation, no services are planned at this time. When it is safe for friends and family to gather, we will celebrate her life. .Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.